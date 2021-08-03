Giants’ Jay Jackson reveals racist messges he received on social media after Monday’s win
After a rough showing on Monday against the Diamondbacks, Giants reliever Jay Jackson received multiple racist messages from fans. This is something that no player or person should ever have to deal with. On Monday night, Giants reliever Jay Jackson had a performance he’d like to forget in the showdown with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the end, San Francisco ended up getting the win, though, so all was forgotten.fansided.com
