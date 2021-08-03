Giants’ Jay Jackson reveals racist messges he received on social media after Monday’s win

Giants catcher Curt Casali got on the scoresheet of Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks in one of the strangest ways possible. In the bottom of the second, Johnny Cueto threw a pitch into the dirt that bounced off of the chest pad of Casali. The catcher did what any person in his position would do and tried to stop the ball from getting too far away from him so the runner on first wouldn't advance. The problem was that he tried to stop it with his mask, which is a big no-no.