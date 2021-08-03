Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 3
Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 1,667 new cases and 4 newly reported deaths. As is now the norm, COVID updates every Tuesday include data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so the totals are generally inflated compared to other single-day reports.
The state's death toll is 7,678 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 58.7% (4,512) were residents of long-term care.
As of August 1, the state reported that 3,170,942 (an increase of approximately 12,000 from Friday) people have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,004,629 people have completed their vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:
- 12-15: 42%
- 16-17: 53%
- 18-49: 59%
- 50-64: 73%
- 65+: 91%
- Total population: 57%
54.0% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 63.9% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.
Hospitalizations
Through August 2, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 248 (up from 229 reported Monday).
Of those hospitalized, 75 people were in intensive care and 173 were receiving non-ICU treatment. The 75 ICU cases is the most since June 1 and the 173 non-ICU admissions are the most since June 4.
51 of the 75 ICU admissions are in the metro area, compared to 11 in central Minnesota and 7 in southeast Minnesota. There are no ICU admissions in southwest or west-central Minnesota.
Testing and positivity rates.
The 1,667 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 36,700 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 4.54%.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 4.25%, which has been rising as the Delta variant spreads, having recently been below 1%.
The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely reopen the economy. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.
Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers
- Total tests: 10,706,973 (up from 10,670,347)
- People tested: 4,649,231 (up from 4,624,467)
- People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,170,942 (up from 3,158,646)
- People who have completed vaccine series: 3,004,629 (up from 2,997,637)
- Positive cases: 614,990 (up from 613,325)
- Deaths: 7,678 – 423 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,674)
- Patients no longer requiring isolation: 602,808 (up from 601,499)
* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.
Comments / 0