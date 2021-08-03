Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 3

Minnesota National Guard via Flickr

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 1,667 new cases and 4 newly reported deaths. As is now the norm, COVID updates every Tuesday include data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so the totals are generally inflated compared to other single-day reports.

The state's death toll is 7,678 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 58.7% (4,512) were residents of long-term care.

As of August 1, the state reported that 3,170,942 (an increase of approximately 12,000 from Friday) people have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,004,629 people have completed their vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 42%

16-17: 53%

18-49: 59%

50-64: 73%

65+: 91%

Total population: 57%

54.0% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 63.9% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through August 2, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 248 (up from 229 reported Monday).

Of those hospitalized, 75 people were in intensive care and 173 were receiving non-ICU treatment. The 75 ICU cases is the most since June 1 and the 173 non-ICU admissions are the most since June 4.

51 of the 75 ICU admissions are in the metro area, compared to 11 in central Minnesota and 7 in southeast Minnesota. There are no ICU admissions in southwest or west-central Minnesota.

Testing and positivity rates.

The 1,667 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 36,700 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 4.54%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 4.25%, which has been rising as the Delta variant spreads, having recently been below 1%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely reopen the economy. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 10,706,973 (up from 10,670,347)

People tested: 4,649,231 (up from 4,624,467)

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,170,942 (up from 3,158,646)

People who have completed vaccine series: 3,004,629 (up from 2,997,637)

Positive cases: 614,990 (up from 613,325)

Deaths: 7,678 – 423 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,674)

Patients no longer requiring isolation: 602,808 (up from 601,499)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.