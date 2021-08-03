Cancel
Back to square one: UAB expert says social distancing, masks, vaccinations are key to stopping COVID-19 surge

By Anna Jones
uab.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is like jumping from an airplane without a parachute. That is what one expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham says about not choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As the Delta variant continues to rip through the United States, Alabama is now home to the highest COVID-positivity rate in the nation. The state’s low vaccination rates, combined with the Delta variant’s high viral load and transmissibility rates, make for a deadly combination that experts say can only be stopped by social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

