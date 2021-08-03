Brendan Fraser Lands Roles In Scorsese’s ‘Killers’ & The New Film From ‘Palm Springs’ Director

So, are we in the middle of a Fraser-aissance? As in Brendan Fraser? This really started in 2018 with the actor appearing in the Danny Boyle-directed series, “Trust.” From there, he appeared as a voice in the acclaimed DC superhero series “Doom Patrol.” And just this year, he’s already shown up in Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move.” Let’s not forget he recently signed on to star in Darren Aronofsky’s latest too. But the best is apparently yet to come, as Fraser has lined up two more big projects to add to his slate.