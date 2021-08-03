Opinion: Austin City Limits should give Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby's headliner slot

Megan Thee Stallion oozes confidence, but there was one point in her life she wasn’t so sure about becoming a rapper. The leader of the hot girls should still be on a tremendous high after confirming she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, making her the first rapper to do so. In the feature interview accompanying the amazing cover and some tantalizing photos of the Houston Hip-Hop star, she broke bread with legendary supermodel Tyra Banks. She shared that she hid her desire to rap from her mom.