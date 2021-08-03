Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Opinion: Austin City Limits should give Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby's headliner slot

By Abigail Rosenthal
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin City Limits Music Festival is now looking for a new headliner for its two-week extravaganza in October, and I have a suggestion. Event organizers announced Tuesday morning that DaBaby will not perform his headline sets scheduled for both weekends of the festival, the decision coming shortly after similar cancellations involving the rapper's scheduled shows at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas festivals were canceled.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, TX
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Acl Festival#Sports Illustrated#Rolling Loud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates "Good News" Being Certified Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her most recent album, Good News, going platinum with fans on social media, Thursday. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified that the album had reached one million units, this week. “HOTTIESSSS GOOD NEWS IS OFFICIALLY PLATINUM,” Megan said Thursday on Instagram. “This is my...
Designers & Collectionsrnbcincy.com

Megan Thee Stallion Slays in Coach x BAPE Collaboration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach has linked up with popular clothing brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to bring the fashion world a one-of-a-kind collection, and Megan Thee Stallion is at the forefront of this partnership. The “Thot Sh*t” rapper took to her Instagram to tease her followers with a couple of looks from the latest collaboration with the established brand, and we are here for it!
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Performs in Front of Crowd of 180,000 at Lollapalooza

While the climate is very controversial at the moment, Megan The Stallion can take a second to grab her flowers. In the midst of all the negativity in the industry, the Texas rapper managed to perform in front of over 180,000 people in Chicago’s Lollapalooza crowd. It is said that the rap queen had one of the largest and most energetic crowds that the festival has seen over the weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals To Tyra Banks She Hid Her Dreams of Becoming A Rapper From Her Mom

Megan Thee Stallion oozes confidence, but there was one point in her life she wasn’t so sure about becoming a rapper. The leader of the hot girls should still be on a tremendous high after confirming she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, making her the first rapper to do so. In the feature interview accompanying the amazing cover and some tantalizing photos of the Houston Hip-Hop star, she broke bread with legendary supermodel Tyra Banks. She shared that she hid her desire to rap from her mom.
Tennisat40.com

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Rapper To Cover 'SI' Swimsuit Issue

It's only right that Megan Thee Stallion — a.k.a. the Hot Girl Coach, a.k.a. the queen of summer — is Sports Illustrated's 2021 swimsuit issue cover girl. The Houston rapper is one of three separate cover stars — tennis champ Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom also landed a cover— with Meg being the first female rapper to ever front the annual issue.
Musicthesource.com

DaBaby Brings Tory Lanez to Rolling Loud Stage Following Megan Thee Stallion Performance

The relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby came to a crashing close when DaBaby worked with Tory Lanez for a new collaboration “SKAT.”. From there DaBaby and Hot Girl Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine had an exchange on social media. The fallout also included Megan Thee Stallion exiting the stage during a performance with DJ Khaled to not be around DaBaby.
Austin, TXourcommunitynow.com

Austin City Limits removes DaBaby from lineup following controversy

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin City Limits Music Festival has officially announced that rapper DaBaby has been removed from its 2021 lineup. This move comes just days after Lollapalooza, iHeartRadio's Music Festival, and the New York City's Governors ball all announced, that they will be dropping the Grammy-nominated artist following his recent controversy.
MakeupPosted by
BET

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her Limited-Edition ‘Hot Girl Sunset’ Collection With Revlon And Sells Out In Minutes!

Megan Thee Stallion was clearly overjoyed when she learned that her first makeup collection with StockX and Revlon was completely sold out within hours!. The Hot Girl rapper proudly shared the news to her loyal followers (also known as “hotties”) via a tweet reading, “Thee collection is all SOLD OUT. Shout out to all the hotties that got thee first ever beauty stock x drop.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Megan Thee Stallion Rips ‘Black Ran Blogs’

HOUSTON — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion went on Twitter to call out Black-owned blogs for their coverage of her. “Black ran blogs talk the most sh-t abt me … but protect black women tho,” she tweeted. Some folks were confused about Megan’s comments as the coverage of her has been...
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Day N Vegas Festival Removes DaBaby From Lineup, Adds Roddy Ricch

Day N Vegas Festival Drops DaBaby From Lineup, Replaces Him With Roddy Ricch. DaBaby would have done better if he can turn back the hand of time. The Charlotte has been under fire for his homophobic and HIV rants during his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami. He’s apologized but...
MusicPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

DaBaby Dropped From iHeart Radio, Austin City Limits Music Festivals

Two more festivals have dropped DaBaby from their upcoming lineups, following the rapper’s second apology for homophobic statements he made on stage during his recent set at the Rolling Loud festival. The iHeart Radio Music Festival and Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer feature the artist as part of their respective 2021 lineups, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival daytime stage,” a representative from iHeartMedia confirmed to THR in a statement. The Austin City Limits Music Festival confirmed DaBaby had been removed from their lineup on social media Tuesday morning. ...
Musicthesource.com

10 Female Artists To Watch At Rolling Loud Miami

We are back outside for Rolling Loud Miami and there are tons of female artists on the line-up that are worth seeing. The star-studded three-day festival is going down from July 23rd to July 25th and will be headlined by A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone, with a special appearance by Bobby Shmurda.
Musiccodelist.biz

Song with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will be heard in Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ remix. The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ singer had previously sparked speculation by commenting on an Instagram clip of the ‘Positions’ singer in which two mystery artists can be seen with a question mark over their faces and Ariana in a TV box with a series of eye emojis. Now it’s official. Ariana posted the song cover of herself with her two colleagues and only wrote: “Tonight.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy