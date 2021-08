Can Vettel be un-disqualified if Aston Martin appeal against the FIA's ruling? And how does the appeal process even work? Despite a superb drive to 2nd place after a hectic 1st lap crash at the Hungarian GP, Sebastian Vettel was disqualified for failing to provide a full fuel sample to the FIA. Jess McFadyen takes a look at the Formula 1 rules, how Vettel got to this point, and what Aston Martin can do about it in the future.