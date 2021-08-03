Shedd Free Days Every Thursday During The Month Of August

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to experience the underwater world…for free!

Thursdays this month, the Shedd Aquarium is opening its doors to all Illinois residents at no cost.

All you need is a valid ID from the state. To let as many people as possible enjoy the aquatic experience, the Shedd is extending its hours on those days from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You do need to get tickets in advance, which you can get either online or by calling ahead.