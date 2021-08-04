Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Greece wildfires: Residents evacuated Acropolis forced to close as fires rage close to Athens

Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmoC7_0bGV5OCh00

A sweltering heatwave in Greece , the country’s worst in 30 years, has forced residents to flee homes close to Athens.

The temperatures were so high that officials were forced to close the Acropolis in the afternoon to tourists. It is usually open between 8am and 8pm, but will close between midday and 5pm during the heatwave.

More than 300 firefighters with 35 vehicles and 10 aircraft battled a blaze in a densely vegetated area in the foothills of Parnitha mountain in the suburb of Varympompi, some 20 kilometres north of the capital. About 80 children had to leave the summer camp and villagers were ordered out of their homes.

“Dozens of homes are being burnt,” Michalis Vrettos, deputy mayor of Acharnes region told Open TV as thick plumes of smoke rose over the houses behind him. Four people were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

In Athens, power grid operator IPTO said the fire had damaged parts of the grid, posing a major risk to the electricity supply in areas of the wider metropolitan region. The fire has also disrupted train routes and forced authorities to seal off part of a national motorway.

Temperatures in parts of Athens have reached 42C. On Sunday, Greek authorities warned the public against unnecessary work and travel as temperatures his 40C.

More than 1,000 people died in 1987 in Greece’s deadliest heatwave, with scorching temperatures for over a week.

It is the latest extreme weather event to hit Europe in recent weeks.

The current heatwave has ravaged parts of the eastern Mediterranean, with wildfires affecting Greece, Italy and Turkey .

As the Greek firefighters fought the blazes near Athens, Turkey was facing a seventh consecutive day of wildfires that have torn through some of its most popular tourist areas.

It comes just weeks after floods ravaged parts of northern Europe, killing more than 150 people in German, Belgium, Netherlands and France.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

206K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acropolis#Italy#Extreme Weather#Acharnes#Ipto#Greek#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Greece fires: Thousands flee homes as blaze ravages Greek island amid ‘nightmarish summer’

Uncontrolled wildfires have forced thousands of people to flee their homes on the Greek island of Evia after a blaze ripped through vast areas of pristine forest, with ferries on standby to evacuate those living nearby. Residents described losing entire villages to the flames while the country’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Greece had suffered a “nightmarish summer”.The blaze on Evia, the second-largest Greek island in both area and population after Crete, quickly spread on several fronts.Thousands of acres of forest across the northern part of the island were ablaze, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. More than...
EnvironmentNPR

Wildfires Rage Through Greece As Thousands Are Evacuated

The fires that have been raging in Greece for nearly a week show no signs of stopping. Three large fires are currently burning throughout the country. The biggest is on Greece's second-largest island, the tourist destination Evia, where thousands have already been evacuated. Many more continued to queue in lines on the northern part of the island Sunday, waiting to board ferries.
EnvironmentWashington Post

Thousands flee Greek island Evia by boat as ‘horror movie’ wildfires rage

More than 2,000 people on the Greek island of Evia were forced to evacuate by boat over the weekend as raging wildfires continued to spread, wiping out homes, reducing once-picturesque landscapes to ashes and destroying entire villages. Photos showed devastated residents standing under amber skies amid searing heat as they...
Environmentwfuv.org

Wildfires Rage Through Greece As Thousands Are Evacuated

Three large fires are currently burning throughout the country. The biggest is on Greece's second-largest island, the tourist destination Evia, where thousands have already been evacuated. Many more continued to queue in lines on the northern part of the island Sunday, waiting to board ferries. "We have before us another...
Environmenttravelmole.com

Wildfires devastating Greek Islands

Wildfires are still raging across Greece with residents urged to flee their homes on the second largest island of Evia. Fires have been burning out of control, devastated large swathes of forest and destroying homes. Tourists have also been force to leave the seaside town of Pefki. Authorities have roped...
EnvironmentBBC

Greece wildfires: 'It's like a horror movie but it's real life'

Thousands of people have had to evacuate Greece's second biggest island as severe wildfires rage. Standing under red skies, one tourist on Evia described the scenes as "apocalyptic", while another woman fleeing by ferry said: "It's like a horror movie but it's not... it's real life". Drone footage has also...
Environmentsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Wildfires Rage Through Greece As Thousands Are Evacuated

The fires that have been raging in Greece for nearly a week show no signs of stopping. Three large fires are currently burning throughout the country. The biggest is on Greece's second-largest island, the tourist destination Evia, where thousands have already been evacuated. Many more continued to queue in lines on the northern part of the island Sunday, waiting to board ferries.
Environmentnorthernpublicradio.org

Wildfires Rage Through Greece As Thousands Are Evacuated

The fires that have been raging in Greece for nearly a week show no signs of stopping. Three large fires are currently burning throughout the country. The biggest is on Greece's second-largest island, the tourist destination Evia, where thousands have already been evacuated. Many more continued to queue in lines on the northern part of the island Sunday, waiting to board ferries.
EnvironmentPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Wildfires Rage Through Greece As Thousands Are Evacuated

The fires that have been raging in Greece for nearly a week show no signs of stopping. Three large fires are currently burning throughout the country. The biggest is on Greece's second-largest island, the tourist destination Evia, where thousands have already been evacuated. Many more continued to queue in lines on the northern part of the island Sunday, waiting to board ferries.
Environmentwsiu.org

Wildfires Rage Through Greece As Thousands Are Evacuated

The fires that have been raging in Greece for nearly a week show no signs of stopping. Three large fires are currently burning throughout the country. The biggest is on Greece's second-largest island, the tourist destination Evia, where thousands have already been evacuated. Many more continued to queue in lines on the northern part of the island Sunday, waiting to board ferries.
Environmentwwno.org

Wildfires Rage Through Greece As Thousands Are Evacuated

The fires that have been raging in Greece for nearly a week show no signs of stopping. Three large fires are currently burning throughout the country. The biggest is on Greece's second-largest island, the tourist destination Evia, where thousands have already been evacuated. Many more continued to queue in lines on the northern part of the island Sunday, waiting to board ferries.
AgricultureBBC

Greece wildfires: Evia island residents forced to evacuate

Wildfires are continuing to rip through the Greek island of Evia, prompting residents to flee to safety by sea. More than 2,000 people have already been evacuated, with elderly residents carried onto ferries. Local officials said not enough help had been sent to fight the fires, adding that parts of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Russian wildfire smoke reaches North Pole for first time

Smoke from Russia’s wildfires has reached the North Pole for the first time since records began, with activists warning the situation is unlikely to improve before the second half of August. Satellite images released by US space agency Nasa show pockets of dark grey smoke drifting about two thousand miles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy