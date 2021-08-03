Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Federal corruption, bribery trial of former Norfolk sheriff begins

13News Now
13News Now
Editor's Note : The video included in this story is from the last update we had involving the case which was early in 2020.

Nearly two years after his indictment on federal corruption and bribery charges, former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe's trial started Tuesday.

McCabe was accused of defrauding the people of Norfolk through a bribery scheme.

Federal investigators said McCabe and Gerard Boyle engaged in an illicit quid pro quo relationship while McCabe was sheriff.

During most of the time covered in the indictment, Boyle was the Chief Executive Officer of Correct Care Solutions, a company that he founded and which contracted with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to provide medical services to the inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

The allegations outlined in the indictment state that  between about January 2004 and December 2016, Boyle gave McCabe cash, provided travel, a loan, entertainment, gift cards, personal gifts, and made campaign contributions to McCabe. The accusation is that the gifts were in exchange for official actions that favored Boyle’s company with the medical services contract. That included contract extensions and renewals, as well as inside bidding information.

McCabe said he is not guilty of the charges brought against him.

Boyle also is named as a defendant in the indictment.

