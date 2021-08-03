Watch live at 11:30 a.m.: BSU coach Andy Avalos on the start of fall camp for the Broncos

Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos will host a press conference on The Blue today as the Broncos get set to kick off fall camp on Wednesday.

Avalos is in his first year as head coach and among the topics he is expected to talk with reporters about is an update on how the off-season went and the latest on the quarterback battle.

Our Jay Tust will be tweeting from the press conference. You can follow him live at the bottom of this story.

The Broncos are coming off a 5-2 season that was shortened by COVID. They lost the 2020 Mountain West championship game to San Jose State 34-20 and did not play in a bowl game.

During Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas last month, the Broncos were picked to finish first in the Mountain Division in 2021, while the Nevada Wolf Pack is the choice to win the West Division in media voting.

With an upswing in COVID cases around the country and Idaho, getting the vaccine is still a big topic of discussion. Mountain West Conference Craig Thompson said teams that can’t play because of COVID-19 issues will have to forfeit those games. There will not be any makeups.

When asked about the quarterback competition between Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears, Avalos said in Vegas, “They will compete, and we’re excited to see it.” He expects to know his starter within the first 10 practices of fall camp.

Boise State opens the season on Sept. 2 at the University of Central Florida. The game is being broadcast on ESPN. Kick off is set for 5 p.m. MT.

