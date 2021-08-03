Cancel
Premier League

Premier League players to continue taking the knee ahead of matches in 2021/22 season

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Premier League players will continue to take the knee this season (PA Wire)

Premier League players will continue to take the knee this season, saying that “more than ever it is important” that they keep showing unity against all forms of racism.

The English Football League (EFL) reaffirmed its support on Tuesday morning to players and staff who wish to make the gesture to bring attention to racial injustice and inequality.

Later in the day, the Premier League announced that players from all 20 clubs will continue to take the knee ahead of matches during the 2021/22 campaign to highlight their opposition to racism.

The decision is “wholeheartedly supported” by the Premier League, with players and match officials wearing ‘No Room For Racism’ badges on their shirts.

The players said in a collective statement: “We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism.

“We remain resolutely committed to our singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Players have taken the knee at Premier League matches since football resumed last June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England were booed by pockets of fans when taking the knee in pre-Euro 2020 friendlies, but continued to do so throughout their run to the final.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

“Following our club captains’ meeting, that collective commitment was reaffirmed and the Premier League will continue to support the players’ strong voice on this important issue.

England players took the knee throughout Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“Racism in any form is unacceptable and No Room For Racism makes our zero-tolerance stance clear.

“The Premier League will continue to work with our clubs, players and football partners to bring about tangible change to remove inequality from our game.”

The Premier League gets under way on 13 August, while the opening round of EFL fixtures kicks off this weekend.

The EFL issued a statement ahead of those games insisting “where players choose to take the knee to oppose discrimination, they have support from the League”.

The EFL also revealed that throughout the 2021/22 campaign it will be promoting a new ‘Together Against Discrimination’ matchday message, which will see clubs across all three divisions adopting a unified position on a matchday reiterating that racism, discrimination and abuse are not welcome in the game or in communities. New sleeve badges have also been issued to be worn on players’ and officials’ kits.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “The EFL takes the issue of tackling racism and discrimination, in all its forms, very seriously, but we must always strive to do more.

“That is why we commissioned an independent research on the issue of anti-discrimination on a matchday to help inform our approach.

“We have heard the message from players who wish to take the knee loud and clear, and they have the EFL’s support. Likewise, we support any individuals who take a stand against prejudice in other ways, and we must show respect and support to our clubs and players whichever way they choose.

“Both within the EFL and across the wider game we are committed to working collectively as we are stronger when we all work together against discrimination.

“The message is clear: Prejudice and abuse – whether in the street, in the stadium or online – has no place in society, and the EFL will not accept it. Football is a game with many opinions. But those who do not share our opinion on removing racism and discrimination from our game are not welcome.”

