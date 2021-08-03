Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus Watch: NYC will soon require vaccination proof for indoor activities

By N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeKx8_0bGV4hkB00
A person wears a mask while walking in Grand Central Terminal on July 27, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt, Getty Images

New York City will soon become the first major U.S. city to require people to prove they're fully vaccinated before participating in indoor activities.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new requirement Tuesday, which will be phased in over several weeks in August and September for people entering indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged private businesses to require vaccinations of their employees and customers and has mandated all state workers get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

De Blasio has also “strongly" recommended that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors, but he stopped short of making masking mandatory.

It's Tuesday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news you need to know:

  • The United States has donated and shipped more than 110 million COVID vaccine doses to over 60 countries, a milestone President Joe Biden is expected to discuss in an address to the nation Tuesday afternoon.
  • The announcement came after the Biden administration welcomed the news that 70% of American adults are now at least partially vaccinated.
  • Florida and Texas had one-third of all COVID cases reported last week, according to the White House. The number of people hospitalized for COVID in Florida rose to an all-time high of 11,515 patients in one day and Texas now has more total statewide deaths than New York, the early epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S
  • Two Florida school districts said they can't legally enforce a mask requirement because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order despite calls by many parents and doctors to have all students on district campuses wear facial coverings when classes begin next month.
  • McDonald’s says it will require employees and customers to resume wearing masks inside some U.S. restaurants regardless of vaccination status. Home Depot, Lowes and Target have also put in place face mask mandates for workers.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has had more than 35 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 613,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . The global totals: More than 199.2 million cases and 4.24 million deaths. More than 164.9 million Americans – 49.7% of the population – have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tracking the pandemic: See the numbers in your area here. See where cases are rising here. See vaccination rates here . And here, compare vaccinations rates worldwide and see which countries are using which vaccines.

– N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY breaking news reporter, @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: NYC will soon require vaccination proof for indoor activities

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

213K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Vaccinations#Gyms#Coronavirus Watch#Nyc#The Usa Today Network#Covid#The White House#Mcdonald#Home Depot#Target#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Ndeayanceybragg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Eviction Moratorium Extension Until Oct. 3: Who Is Covered By The New Ban?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an extension on certain evictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new two-month ban will cover parts of the country that are experiencing a “substantial” or “high” spread of the novel coronavirus, which could account for 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of the population. These places include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others, according to data from the CDC. The new freeze will last until Oct. 3.
Public HealthCentre Daily

New eviction moratorium issued by CDC as delta variant spreads. Here’s what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new temporary eviction moratorium for areas with high or substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission. The order comes after the CDC’s previous moratorium expired over the weekend — putting millions at risk of eviction — and as concerns are rising about the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. and spurring coronavirus outbreaks.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Banned From Eating Out in These Cities

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many restauranteurs have decided they're no longer willing to take the gamble with unvaccinated diners. A slew of bars and restaurants in major cities and suburban areas alike have decided to ban unvaccinated people from eating in their establishments in an effort to keep their employees and patrons safe while trying to quell the spike in cases associated with the Delta variant. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York became the first city begin requiring proof of vaccination for people dining at restaurants indoors or going to gyms and performances inside, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. But while New York City may be the first area to ban unvaccinated people from many indoor activities as a whole, pockets of the country have been doing the same.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Possibility Increases Amid The Delta Variant’s Rise

With the rise in the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the United States of America, the demand for recurring stimulus checks is gaining momentum. The disease control center has stated that it is imperative for those who are vaccinated to wear masks indoors moving forward. There are no such mask mandates introduced by the federal government as of now, however, some institutions have already taken the initiative. Most retailers have introduced the importance of masks irrespective of the absence of any such laws.
Public HealthWashington Post

As an Indian, I am enraged by America’s refusal to set vaccine mandates

When I hear about the Biden administration’s call for states to pay $100 to anyone getting a coronavirus vaccine, I feel a surge of rage, disgust and bewilderment that it has come to this. I think of the deaths I have reported on across India during this pandemic and how the virus has swallowed up the lives and livelihoods of our poor.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC mask recommendations blanket 83% of US counties

Over 80% of U.S. counties are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a White House briefing. The vast majority of counties thereby meet the threshold for federal health guidance advising fully vaccinated populations to wear masks in public indoor places.

Comments / 0

Community Policy