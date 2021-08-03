Cancel
Food Safety

Tyson Foods to require all employees get vaccinated

By Kimberlie Clyma
meatpoultry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGDALE, ARK. – Tyson Foods Inc. announced on Aug. 3 that it is requiring its leadership officers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 24, its workers in office locations around the country by Oct. 1 and the rest of its employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. Tyson is the largest US food company to require its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The company’s locations represented by unions are still discussing the vaccination process and requirements.

www.meatpoultry.com

