Tyson Foods to require all employees get vaccinated
SPRINGDALE, ARK. – Tyson Foods Inc. announced on Aug. 3 that it is requiring its leadership officers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 24, its workers in office locations around the country by Oct. 1 and the rest of its employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. Tyson is the largest US food company to require its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The company’s locations represented by unions are still discussing the vaccination process and requirements.www.meatpoultry.com
