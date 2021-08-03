Olympian Allyson Felix Has 1 Major Warning For Women Following Her Traumatic Birth Experience
Allyson Felix has more medals than any other female track-and-field athlete in history, but perhaps her hardest fought victory wasn't at the Olympics but in the delivery room. Back in 2018, the six-time Olympic gold medal winner and 11-time world champion decided to pursue a different goal: to be a mother. In a powerful New York Times essay, Allyson explained how such a natural desire to start a family felt like "the kiss of death" to her career as a professional sprinter, due to the fact that pregnancy often risks pay cuts with sponsors, and she was in the midst of negotiating a renewal of her Nike contract.www.popsugar.com
