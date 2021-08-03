Cancel
New York City, NY

Olympian Allyson Felix Has 1 Major Warning For Women Following Her Traumatic Birth Experience

By Kate Schweitzer
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allyson Felix has more medals than any other female track-and-field athlete in history, but perhaps her hardest fought victory wasn't at the Olympics but in the delivery room. Back in 2018, the six-time Olympic gold medal winner and 11-time world champion decided to pursue a different goal: to be a mother. In a powerful New York Times essay, Allyson explained how such a natural desire to start a family felt like "the kiss of death" to her career as a professional sprinter, due to the fact that pregnancy often risks pay cuts with sponsors, and she was in the midst of negotiating a renewal of her Nike contract.

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

