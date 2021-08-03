Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Why Do Bull Elk Rub Their Antlers Against Trees During Rut Season?

By Dave Jensen
 3 days ago
Rut season (mating season) for elk is coming up in mid-to-late September. To prepare for the season, bull elk will be rubbing their necks against trees. Here's why. Thousands of people will be heading up to Estes Park to witness all the elk that are in town during the rut season, which normally lasts about one month. In August, the deer will be shedding their 'velvet' from their antlers, and then the bull elk are going to start 'bulking' up.

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

