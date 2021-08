It was clear that during his lifetime Roger Currier loved working on round aircraft engines as much as flying his seaplanes around the Moosehead Lake area of Northern Maine. Sad to report our friend Roger, who we met last summer, died April 25, 2021. I remember him telling me that he had been ill for a while but that he was feeling OK at the time we met him. He had stopped doing revenue flights because of his sickness, but still enjoyed flying for his own enjoyment.