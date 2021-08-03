Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

COVID-19: State update - 557,540 cases, 11,085 deaths

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVE5h_0bGV3Pcw00

As of August 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,725 and there have been 59 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 557,540. The current total death count is 11,085.

LDH says that the vast majority of these cases (99.6%) are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. 99 percent of these newly reported cases are on tests collected in the past week (7/26-8/2). LDH says this does not represent a backlog.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 56,110 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,587,231 doses, including 1,727,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 225,206 vaccine series have been initiated and 190,762 (31.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here .

LDH reports that 2,112 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 128 from Monday), and 222 of those patients were on ventilators (up 9 from Monday).

LDH says that Tuesday's COVID hospitalizations in Louisiana represent an all-time high for the state. The previous record high was 2,069 on January 7, according to LDH.

Across Acadiana, there were 1,111 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 7,588 cases (up 51) | 201 deaths (up 1)
  • Calcasieu - 25,289 cases (up 141) | 465 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 4,089 cases (up 70) | 100 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 8,844 cases (up 136) | 166 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,531 cases (up 31) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 28,571 cases (up 321) | 315 deaths (up 5)
  • St. Landry - 10,339 cases (up 72) | 269 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Martin - 6,464 cases (up 78) | 123 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Mary - 6,414 cases (up 54) | 147 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 6,863 (up 157) | 131 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here .

------------------------------------
FROM MONDAY:

As of August 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 11,109 and there have been 27 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 552,787. The current total death count is 11,026.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 56,110 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,587,231 doses, including 1,727,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 225,206 vaccine series have been initiated and 190,762 (31.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here .

LDH reports that 1,984 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 244 from Friday), and 213 of those patients were on ventilators (up 46 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,856 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 7,537 cases (up 139) | 200 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 25,148 cases (up 324) | 465 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 4,019 cases (up 43) | 100 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 8,708 cases (up 173) | 166 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,500 cases (up 47) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 28,250 cases (up 584) | 310 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Landry - 10,267 cases (up 169) | 268 deaths (down 1)
  • St. Martin - 6,386 cases (up 107) | 122 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 6,360 cases (up 182) | 147 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 6,706 (up 88) | 130 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------
FROM FRIDAY:

As of July 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,313 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 541,679. The current total death count is 10,999.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 47,830 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,531,121 doses, including 1,716,161 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 218,735 vaccine series have been initiated and 189,430 (31.26% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here .

LDH reports that 1,740 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 120 from Thursday), and 167 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,028 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 7,398 cases (up 54) | 200 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 24,824 cases (up 145) | 465 deaths (up 1)
  • Evangeline - 3,976 cases (up 37) | 100 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 8,535 cases (up 222) | 166 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,453 cases (up 28) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 27,666 cases (up 284) | 309 deaths (up 3)
  • St. Landry - 10,098 cases (up 94) | 269 deaths (up 2)
  • St. Martin - 6,279 cases (up 36) | 122 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 6,178 cases (up 95) | 147 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 6,618 (up 33) | 129 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------
FROM THURSDAY:

As of July 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,413 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 536,366. The current total death count is 10,968.

LDH is reporting an additional 47,830 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,531,121 doses, including 1,716,161 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 218,735 vaccine series have been initiated and 189,430 (31.26% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here .

LDH reports that 1,620 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 96 from Wednesday), and 162 of those patients were on ventilators (up 18 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 749 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 7,344 cases (up 62) | 200 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 24,679 cases (up 99) | 464 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,939 cases (up 14) | 100 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 8,313 cases (up 148) | 166 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,425 cases (up 19) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 27,382 cases (up 206) | 306 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 10,004 cases (up 52) | 267 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 6,243 cases (up 31) | 122 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Mary - 6,083 cases (up 65) | 147 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 6,585 (up 53) | 129 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------
FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of July 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,699 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 531,952. The current total death count is 10,948.

The vast majority of these newly reported cases (98.9%) are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. 99 percent of these cases date back to the past week, and do not represent a backlog.

LDH says that the update represents an increase among all age groups and all nine regions of the state, with the largest shares coming from Region 4 (Acadiana), Region 2 (Baton Rouge), Region 1 (New Orleans), and Region 9 (Northshore).

LDH is reporting an additional 45,902 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,483,291 doses, including 1,706,544 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 212,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 188,391 (31.08% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

LDH reports that 1,524 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 134 from Tuesday), and 144 of those patients were on ventilators (up 17 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,017 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 7,282 cases (up 62) | 200 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 24,580 cases (up 109) | 464 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,925 cases (up 55) | 100 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 8,313 cases (up 148) | 166 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,406 cases (up 19) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 27,176 cases (up 294) | 306 deaths (up 2)
  • St. Landry - 9,952 cases (up 85) | 267 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 6,212 cases (up 68) | 121 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 6,018 cases (up 55) | 147 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 6,482 (up 122) | 129 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------
FROM TUESDAY:

As of July 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,797 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these newly reported cases, 3,961 are confirmed cases and 2,836 are probable cases.

LDH says that Tuesday's data represents the second highest single-day case count reported since Jan 6, 2021 (6,882 cases).

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 527,253. The current total death count is 10,934.

The majority of these newly reported cases, according to LDH, are tied to community spread (99.56%) rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. 99 percent of cases date back collections-date-wise to this past week (7/20-7/27). LDH says these cases do not represent a backlog and are part of the state's continued surge.

The update represents an increases across all age groups and regions with the largest shares among 18-29yo and Region 2 (Baton Rouge).

LDH is reporting an additional 45,902 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,483,291 doses, including 1,706,544 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 212,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 188,391 (31.08% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

LDH reports that 1,390 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 169 from Monday), and 127 of those patients were on ventilators (up 14 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,166 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 7,220 cases (up 52) | 200 deaths (up 1)
  • Calcasieu - 24,471 cases (up 261) | 464 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,870 cases (up 21) | 100 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 8,165 cases (up 57) | 166 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,387 cases (up 30) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 26,882 cases (up 398) | 304 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 9,867 cases (up 72) | 267 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 6,144 cases (up 151) | 121 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 5,963 cases (up 50) | 147 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 6,360 (up 74) | 129 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Coronavirus
City
Evangeline, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Of Louisiana#Ldh#Covid#Acadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

State releases LEAP scores

The State Department of Education released standardized test results by parish today. For the last two school years, Louisiana faced extraordinary challenges ranging from catastrophic hurricanes to a global pandemic, officials say.
Posted by
KATC News

Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker to be unveiled

The Louisiana Office of Tourism will unveil the newest marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge at 10:30 a.m. on August 9. Louisiana's newest marker will honor the first march, and longest at 105-miles, in the Civil Rights Movement.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Portion of Opelousas under boil water advisory

The City of Opelousas has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residential and commercial areas Southbound of Creswell Lane following an inspection of the. Residents in the affected area are advised to boil tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Diocese of Baton Rouge asking parishioners to wear masks

The Diocese of Baton Rouge is asking parishioners to wear masks when attending services. According to Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca, the change is being implemented following the new mask mandate for all indoor gatherings announced by Governor Edwards. The mandate went into affect on Wednesday August 4.
Gonzales, LAPosted by
KATC News

Gonzales Jambalaya Festival 2021 - Canceled

The 2021 Jambalaya Festival that was to be held on August 27, 28, and 29 in Gonzales, La, will be canceled because of the current surge of COVID-19, they say. The executive committee of the Jambalaya Festival Association said , "It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Jambalaya Festival due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state of Louisiana. In an effort to keep our members, cooks and festival goers safe, we feel this course of action is the correct way to proceed in this matter.
EducationPosted by
KATC News

Edwards clarifies mask mandate for K-12 schools

Governor John Bel Edwards is responding to questions raised by parents about exceptions to the latest mask mandate and to a letter sent by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry this week suggesting strategies for getting students out of the mandate.
New Iberia, LAPosted by
KATC News

New Iberia PD reinstates COVID-19 protocols

The New Iberia Police Department has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols effective Thursday, August 5. According to a spokesperson, NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents. Anyone needing to file a police report is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch telephone number: 337-369-2306.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSB to discuss uniform shortage, COVID protocols

The Lafayette Parish School Board meets in regular session today, and uniforms and COVID are on the agenda. Board members are scheduled to discuss a shortage of uniforms in Acadiana stores. One parent told her board member that many stores don't have uniforms and are advising parents to order online. Board members would like staff to research the issue and report back with information on how this issue is impacting families, and any potential solutions.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Apollo has postponed annual pageant

Lafayette's Apollo krewe has postponed its annual pageant because of COVID. "We regret to announce that the Mr. and Miss Apollo Pageant scheduled for this Saturday will be postponed to a later date," post from the Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette states. "We are taking this step out of concern for the the health and safety of all involved due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our local area."

Comments / 0

Community Policy