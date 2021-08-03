Lowndes resident benefits from mental health first aid training course

Picture: Taylor Powell, Social Media Manager for the Office of Strategic Communications at Valdosta State University completed the Mental Health First Aid Training Course. Lowndes County, Georgia: In September 2018, Taylor Powell lost the man she loved and since then, she has been a huge advocate for mental health awareness. When she saw an advertisement for the free Mental Health First Aid trainings being held in Lowndes County, Powell signed up for the 8-hour training course designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.