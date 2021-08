Property values across the country are soaring to new heights and interest rates are hovering around record lows. As such, 2021 could be the right time to take out a home improvement loan. When property values increase, the amount of equity in one’s home versus the amount of money they owe on a mortgage increases as well. This means that the homeowner has more equity to leverage when borrowing against their home for renovations. Homeowners with a fair amount of equity in their homes have an easier time securing loans during this period. Similarly, when interest rates are low, the total eventually owed on a home improvement loan is less. With interest rates low, first time homebuyers have an easier time securing home improvement loans. However, home improvement loans are not always worth the time, energy or money. For example, return on investment varies greatly between different types of renovations and materials. Follow below to learn which renovations deliver the highest returns and if home improvement loans are worth it.