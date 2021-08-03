$1T Infrastructure Bill Could Help Fix Wisconsin's Deteriorating Roads, Bridges And Water Systems
The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill introduced by the U.S. Senate this week could mean sweeping investments for roads, bridges, internet and water infrastructure in Wisconsin. But, Republican senators are calling for changes on how to pay for the bill as House Democrats threaten to tie its fate to another proposal investing in "human infrastructure," such as funding for tax breaks and child care.www.wpr.org
