Fabio Aguiar vs. Taylor Johnson among three additions to Bellator 265 in South Dakota

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Bellator MMA’s second event in Sioux Falls, S.D., continues to fill up.

Among the most recent additions to Bellator 265 is a middleweight matchup between Pitbull Brothers team member Fabio Aguiar (17-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) and surging finisher Taylor Johnson (7-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA), a promotion official recently informed MMA Junkie. The event takes place Aug. 20 at Sanford Pentagon.

Additionally, a lightweight fight between Mike Hamel (7-5 MMA, 0-2 BMMA) and Bryce Logan (12-5 MMA, 0-2 BMMA), as well as a welterweight bout between Archie Colgan (2-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) and Deven Fisher (4-8 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) have been added. The Hamel vs. Logan fight was first reported by Sherdog.

Aguiar, 33, made his promotional debut April 2 at Bellator 255 when he lost a unanimous decision to former UFC fighter Khalid Murtazaliev. The defeat was his first since 2015 snapped a nine-fight winning streak.

As for Johnson, the former LFA standout and Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus, rebounded from a loss to Johnny Eblen when he defeated Lance Wright by first-round rear-naked choke.

With the addition, the Bellator 265 lineup includes:

  • Sergei Kharitonov vs. Cheick Kongo
  • Adam Borics vs. Jay Jay Wilson
  • DeAnna Bennett vs. Alejandra Lara
  • Kevin Childs vs. Bailey Schoenfelder
  • Mike Hamel vs. Bryce Logan
  • Archie Logan vs. Deven Fisher
  • Fabio Aguiar vs. Taylor Johnson

