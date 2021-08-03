Fabio Aguiar vs. Taylor Johnson among three additions to Bellator 265 in South Dakota
Bellator MMA’s second event in Sioux Falls, S.D., continues to fill up.
Among the most recent additions to Bellator 265 is a middleweight matchup between Pitbull Brothers team member Fabio Aguiar (17-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) and surging finisher Taylor Johnson (7-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA), a promotion official recently informed MMA Junkie. The event takes place Aug. 20 at Sanford Pentagon.
Additionally, a lightweight fight between Mike Hamel (7-5 MMA, 0-2 BMMA) and Bryce Logan (12-5 MMA, 0-2 BMMA), as well as a welterweight bout between Archie Colgan (2-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) and Deven Fisher (4-8 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) have been added. The Hamel vs. Logan fight was first reported by Sherdog.
Aguiar, 33, made his promotional debut April 2 at Bellator 255 when he lost a unanimous decision to former UFC fighter Khalid Murtazaliev. The defeat was his first since 2015 snapped a nine-fight winning streak.
As for Johnson, the former LFA standout and Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus, rebounded from a loss to Johnny Eblen when he defeated Lance Wright by first-round rear-naked choke.
With the addition, the Bellator 265 lineup includes:
- Sergei Kharitonov vs. Cheick Kongo
- Adam Borics vs. Jay Jay Wilson
- DeAnna Bennett vs. Alejandra Lara
- Kevin Childs vs. Bailey Schoenfelder
- Mike Hamel vs. Bryce Logan
- Archie Logan vs. Deven Fisher
- Fabio Aguiar vs. Taylor Johnson
Comments / 0