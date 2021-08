On Monday night. the Indiana School Board voted to make masks optional for staff and students as part of the amended health and safety plan. The vote came 7-2 in favor of changing the plan to allow the optional wearing of masks, with those under the age of 12, those not vaccinated or those immunocompromised will be strongly encouraged to wear masks. The district will also work with the Departments of Health and Education, along with local public officials to determine the best strategies for the area, and using the number of confirmed cases in the schools as the main metric in determining whether or not masking is required like what was done last year.