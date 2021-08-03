Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

OREO Opens FIRST-EVER OREO Café Today

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot trying to freak out over here and immediately buy a flight to New Jersey, but OREO is opening its first-ever OREO Café inside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Wow. Fans rejoice, this space is prime real estate for everything OREO, which includes immersive and personalized ways to...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Oreo Cookie#Milk Chocolate#Real Estate#Food Drink#American#Ugar#The American Dream#The Oreo Caf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Food & DrinksThrillist

Oreo Just Dropped 2 New Seasonal Flavors

Classic Oreos are excellent, but that hasn't stopped the company from experimenting wildly with flavors. Some were hits, like Double Stuffed Oreos and Mint Oreos. Others, like those Swedish Fish Oreos, were misses. Either way, the cookie company won't stop innovating. In fact, it just announced two brand-new seasonal flavors.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

One of the Most Popular Taco Bell Items In History Is Returning to the Menu

Taco Bell sure knows how to keep fans on their toes with one of the most dynamic menus in fast food. The company is at it yet again with some big news—its most successful limited-time item in history is making a splashy comeback to the menus this summer. The viral Nacho Fries, which keep making much-too-short appearances at Taco Bell, will return for the seventh time later this month.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Hard Seltzer Was Just Discontinued

If your go-to hard seltzer changed over the past year, you certainly weren't short of options. New rivals to fan-favorites Truly and White Claw continue to pop up at every turn. Now, even country music superstar Blake Shelton is in on the game. But not every new addition to the...
Restaurantscountryliving.com

Here's How to Get a Free Sandwich From Subway Today

Subway is undergoing its largest menu makeover in years which means new hot and cold sandwiches will be available at the chain. Today marks the official menu launch, which their calling "Eat Fresh Refresh," and to celebrate, Subway is giving out tons of free sandwiches. In order to prepare for...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Taco Bell is testing a brand new $7 Cravings Box

If you are a fan of Taco Bell, then odds are you are a fan of their $5 Craving Box. And really who isn’t? There are few things better in the world of fast food then dropping a fiver on the counter and getting a box filled with Taco Bell goodness.
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Oklahoma

Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger. If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the regional flavor.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

24% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Eggs

For all of our egg heads out there, we know the importance of getting your protein and having it taste good, too. We also know the options out there are not exactly Michelin-star-worthy. After all, the debate about eggs in our favorite fast-food joints and whether or not they're, you know, actually eggs, has been ongoing seemingly forever (via Business Insider).
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Launched These New Tacos

Taco Bell is known for having a dynamic menu. The chain regularly adds new items, removes and replaces older ones, and continues to bring back past favorites. For example, the company recently brought back the super popular Nacho Fries. On the other hand, Mexican Pizza seems to have gotten the boot permanently, at least for the time being.
Posted by
FanSided

Outback adds a pair of brand new items to their menu

When most people head to their local Outback, I’m willing to bet big money that the only thing they are thinking of is having a Bloomin’ Onion. The tasty appetizer has become the chain’s signature and most iconic dish, to the point were you can forget they offer other dishes as well.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

No-Bake Eclair Cake Recipe

I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

I’ve Tried Countless Non-Dairy Ice Cream Bars — Now This Is the One I’m Buying on Repeat

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My favorite part about my parents’ house in the New Jersey suburbs is the fact that they have a second fridge in the garage. It’s where they put any overflow food and drinks that haven’t earned prime real estate in the kitchen fridge/freezer. (It also saves the day whenever my mom makes too many lasagnas — which happens far more frequently than you might think.)
Food & Drinksjamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Oreo Cream Cake

This is a beautiful and easy Oreo cheesecake dessert that is so creamy and delicious! It has a similar taste of the popular Oreos – so if you are a fan then this cheesecake is the perfect thing for you! Plus, you will need just several minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:

Comments / 0

Community Policy