Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Teven Jenkins Still Hurt, Larry Borom Could Get Reps at LT

By Alex Shapiro
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeven Jenkins still hurt, Larry Borom could get reps at LT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins is still not practicing for the Bears as he nurses a lower back injury that’s kept him from getting valuable reps in training camp for nearly a week. Matt Nagy reiterated that Jenkins is getting incrementally better everyday, but when he was previously hopeful to have Jenkins back for padded practices, Nagy said on Tuesday that now he hopes the rookie tackle will be back sometime between a few days and a few weeks, but that a true timeline is hard to pin down.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nbc Sports Chicago#American Football#Lt#Nbc Sports#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Did the Chicago Bears make a mistake by not cutting this veteran?

With Teven Jenkins battling back tightness and the lack of offensive tackle depth the Chicago Bears have after letting Charles Leno, Jr. go this offseason, did the Bears make a mistake in not letting Jimmy Graham go?. How does Jimmy Graham relate to the Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins dilemma?. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Is Teven Jenkins on Roquan Smith rookie year path to starting?

No one is raising serious concern around the status of Teven Jenkins but it has to be noted that we are now entering the second week of training camp and Jenkins has yet to strap up. It is early, and Matt Nagy has downplayed the injury saying that Jenkins is close to returning. However, this is a rookie who already is entering camp behind the eight ball as he tries to switch from right to left tackle with the Chicago Bears.
NFLCBS Sports

Bears' Teven Jenkins: Battling back tightness

Jenkins is considered day-to-day with back tightness, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, though injuries at the start of camp are never ideal. Jenkins was selected 39th overall by the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft and is expected to slot in as the starting left tackle as a rookie.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Top 25 most important Bears of 2021: No. 6 Teven Jenkins

Leading up to Bears training camp in late July, we're is counting down the top 25 most important Bears for the 2021 season. What makes one player more important than another? That's subjective, of course. But for our purposes it comes down to this: Are the Bears worse off if this player can't play? Does this player have untapped potential or past greatness to live up to? Is his story going to be one fans follow closely this season?
NFLbleachernation.com

Rookie Left Tackle Teven Jenkins (Back Tightness) is Being Held Out of Today’s Practice

News that the Chicago Bears will be without both of their starting tackles for the first two practices at training camp goes into the inauspicious start folder. In case you missed it, right tackle Germain Ifedi was put on the PUP List on Wednesday because of a hip flexor. And during Thursday morning’s press conference, Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy announced that rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins will miss sit out of practice due to back tightness. This will mark the second consecutive missed practice for Jenkins, who Chicago chose in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a trade-up with Carolina.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Can rookie Teven Jenkins be the offensive lineman the Chicago Bears hope he can be? A closer look at the team’s line heading into 2021.

After tweaks to the offensive line resulted in better performances in the second half of 2020, the Chicago Bears are hoping for more of the same with some notable changes in personnel. As the Bears continue progressing through training camp, the Tribune is taking a look at each position group. Today: Offensive line. Currently on roster: 15 Projected on final roster: 8 Roster locks: Cody ...
NFLThe Southern

4 questions for the Chicago Bears heading into training camp

As the Chicago Bears get set to report to Halas Hall for the start of training camp Tuesday, Chicago Tribune writers weighs in on four timely topics. 1. Over the next 7 weeks, Justin Fields needs to ____. Brad Biggs: Master the offense as best as he can. Fields should...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on getting vaccinated

Chicago Bears head Coach Matt Nagy drove into the Halas Hall parking lot on Wednesday and left his mask in the car. According to the NFL rules, vaccinated coaches and players do not need to put on the mask - Nagy was a recently fully vaccinated coach, with best online casino for us players.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Projected starting left tackle Teven Jenkins sidelined with ‘back tightness’ as Chicago Bears wrap up the 1st week of training camp

The first week of training camp at Halas Hall will come to a close without the team’s second-round draft pick and projected starting left tackle Teven Jenkins taking the field. Coach Matt Nagy said Saturday morning that Jenkins will remain sidelined with what the team described as back tightness for practice. The Bears are off Sunday before returning to work Monday, and the hope is Jenkins ...
NFLchicitysports.com

Should the Chicago Bears be Concerned with Teven Jenkins’ Back Injury?

The Bears draft pick, who is expected to start at left tackle, is dealing with a back injury. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Teven Jenkins, who the Bears drafted at #39 overall in the 2021 draft, has missed the last two training camp practices with an undisclosed back injury. Jenkins was expected to battle for the job of protecting Andy Dalton and Justin Field’s blindside this season and beyond. There is no doubt this will trigger some Bears fans to remember 2008 first-round pick Chris Williams and his back injury issues during his first training camp. That injury started small and ended up being a herniated disc that basically wiped out Williams’ rookie season. His career never really got back on track and only lasted through the 2012 season in Chicago.
NFLYardbarker

Absences Hurting Young Bears' Development

It's only been three days of missed practice for left tackle Teven Jenkins but in training camps three days become a week and a week becomes a headache. The back soreness the rookie second-round pick experienced has him sidelined and coach Matt Nagy realizes how critical this is. Considering the Bears have no one on the roster who has started an NFL game at left tackle and that includes backup Elijah Wilkinson, it's not just a casual absence.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: How concerning is Teven Jenkins’ back injury? And how is the depth chart at wide receiver and nickel cornerback stacking up?

The first week of Chicago Bears training camp is in the books, with the team holding its sixth practice — and first with pads — during Tuesday’s Family Fest at Soldier Field. That means it’s time for Brad Biggs to open his weekly Bears mailbag, and the No. 1 topic is clearly the absence of both starting offensive tackles due to injuries. How concerned should we be about Teven Jenkins’ back ...
NFLbleachernation.com

Meet the Turnover Bucket, Nichols’ High Hopes, Here Comes Jenkins, and Other Bears Bullets

Like a child before Christmas, I found myself struggling to fall asleep last night knowing that I was going to today’s Bears training camp practice. • Every year, my friends ask me what I have eyes on at training camp. And every year, I try to direct them to posts like the one that will flow from my fingertips starting now. For starters, I’ll have eyes on the offensive line. Even when I was covering high school and college teams, battles in the trenches caught my eye. Real winning can happen at skill positions when guys at the line of scrimmage win battles. Offenses struggle when guys on the line can’t block. Defenses can’t stop anyone if those players up front can’t create a push. In a way, it’s beautiful that none of our favorite football highlights can happen without solid play up front.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Moves Ryan Pace must make now to save the season

As the 2021 NFL Draft approached, Chicago Bears fans knew that offensive tackle had to be a focus. However, fans’ perception of the offensive line compared to reality was a little off. Many screamed from the top of their lungs for Charles Leno to be released despite his contract being below value for most starting left tackles. The best part about Leno was his consistent availability. The problem with Leno was that he was not dominant and nothing better than average.
NFLchatsports.com

Why Matt Nagy is earning trust with Justin Fields decision

Chicago Bears (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) The Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been under the spotlight as fans and media speculate when he will make the move from Andy Dalton at quarterback to Justin Fields. Nagy has stayed conservative and has said that Dalton will be the starter until there is a feeling in the room that everyone knows that it is time. While this philosophy has been met with criticism, it may be worth giving Nagy a chance on this one.
NFLUSA Today

It sounds like Bears RB Tarik Cohen is weeks, not days, away from return

When the Chicago Bears kicked off training camp last week, they were still without running back Tarik Cohen, who continued to rehab from a torn ACL. Cohen started camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with the expectation he’d be able to return to practice at some point this summer.
NFLUSA Today

Matt Nagy says 'it would be pretty cool' if rookie Larry Borom emerges as left tackle

The Chicago Bears have a left tackle problem. This isn’t a particularly new problem, either. Gone is Charles Leno Jr., a solid yet unspectacular veteran who started 93 games since his second season in the league — 2015 — for the Bears. His play steadily declined in recent years and it was a priority for GM Ryan Pace in the 2021 NFL draft to find his immediate replacement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy