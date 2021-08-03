Bears' Teven Jenkins Still Hurt, Larry Borom Could Get Reps at LT
Teven Jenkins still hurt, Larry Borom could get reps at LT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins is still not practicing for the Bears as he nurses a lower back injury that’s kept him from getting valuable reps in training camp for nearly a week. Matt Nagy reiterated that Jenkins is getting incrementally better everyday, but when he was previously hopeful to have Jenkins back for padded practices, Nagy said on Tuesday that now he hopes the rookie tackle will be back sometime between a few days and a few weeks, but that a true timeline is hard to pin down.www.nbcchicago.com
