Another player has proven that Fallout 4 can be turned into a completely different game. With the set of mods, it changes beyond recognition. At the time of release, Fallout 4 did not appeal to many fans of the series. There is no denying that the game's potential is enormous. This is largely influenced by the impressive number of mods that we can use to rework the title in a manner suitable for us. Nothing stands in the way to change it into a bona fide horror, colorful and crazy apocalypse like RAGE 2 or something resembling a noir detective story.