During an appearance on a recent episode of the "Breaking Absolutes With Peter Orullian" podcast, NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen discussed some of the things she would still like to accomplish in her career, both with the band and away from it. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Short term, I've been working on a solo album since the beginning of the pandemic, or let's say a little bit before that when the solo career [picked up] in the Netherlands. And it really kickstarted my own creativity that I haven't really been able to use over the years. It's nice that it gets out. And I would like to do more of that and actually finish that album and make those steps and find a way to combine a solo career with NIGHTWISH and my life at home, which I even more value after spending so much time here in this green heaven [in Sweden] where I live."