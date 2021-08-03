KOAA Survey: What Olympic sport did you discover during the Tokyo Games?

Day 12 of the Olympics is underway and you may have noticed some new and peculiar events on your screen.

News5 wants to know which Olympic sport you discovered during the Tokyo Games?

Results:

49% Skateboarding

21% Dressage

19% Steeplechase

11% Modern Pentathlon

Skateboarding:

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year and features two disciplines: park and street. There is a women's event and a men's event in each discipline.

Competition includes a preliminary round and final round. Athletes will complete two runs and five “tricks” (which are executed like runs but only involve a single trick instead of a series of tricks) in each round.

Five judges will evaluate the runs and tricks on a 0-10-point scale for each run/trick.

Dressage:

Dressage takes place over two days, but each rider only competes once.

The dressage test follows the same format as when dressage is contested as its own medal event, but on a lesser scale. Three judges rate riders on 21 movements.

Steeplechase:

Steeplechasers, after about a half-lap waterfall start, clear for seven full laps, a water pit and four barriers positioned evenly around the oval in direct relation to the pit, typically located inside the track's second turn.

Modern Pentathlon:

The five events in the modern pentathlon include fencing, swimming and riding, followed by a final laser run event, composed of the shooting and running disciplines.

Competitors score points in the first three events, which decide their starting position for the final laser run event. The first athlete over the line wins the gold medal.

