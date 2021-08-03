Cancel
Thompson Falls, MT

Thorne Creek fire remains at 17,000+ acres

By MTN News
Posted by 
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
Recent rainfall has helped to slow the Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls that's burned 17,865 acres and is 0% contained.

The Montana National Guard arrived Tuesday morning and will receive a briefing from fire managers. The soldiers will "begin to fill critical resource needs for the West Lolo Complex and Sanders County Sheriff’s Office," the Tuesday update states.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.

A Pre-Evacuation Warning is in effect for all residences to the west from Allen Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There are 273 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

The Red Cross is still operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center. Call (406) 827-9268 for more information.

