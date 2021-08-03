WATCH: Cuomo responds to attorney general report that found he sexually harassed staffers

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon in which he's expected to respond to the New York attorney general's conclusions that he sexually harassed multiple women and fostered a culture that permitted such behavior.

The investigative report found that both Cuomo and the Executive Chamber engaged in “retaliatory” behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” former employee Lindsey Boylan , the first woman to come forward with allegations of harassment in December 2020.