Tribeca Festival announces 2022 dates with indoor and outdoor events

The 2022 Tribeca Festival will once again roll right into the summer.

The annual event, which introduces new movies and other forms of programming in New York, is set to run from June 8-19 next year, organizers announced Tuesday.

It’s the second consecutive year the Tribeca Festival will take place in June after historically being held in April and May.

“We loved kicking off summer 2021 and were so proud to lead the re-opening of New York by bringing film and entertainment to communities in all five boroughs,” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Reflecting on where we are in this particular moment, we believe a combination of an indoor/outdoor festival will be the most exciting way to unite international audiences and our local community in this wonderful city next June.”

The 2021 version of the festival held outdoor screenings throughout New York in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously titled the Tribeca Film Festival, the event dropped “Film” from its name earlier this year. The festival also features TV, podcasts and more.

The submission period for next year’s festival opens on Sept. 20. The 2022 event marks the 21st edition of the festival, which Rosenthal founded with Robert De Niro and Craig Hatkoff in 2002 to support Lower Manhattan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.