Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daily News

Tribeca Festival announces 2022 dates with indoor and outdoor events

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The 2022 Tribeca Festival will once again roll right into the summer.

The annual event, which introduces new movies and other forms of programming in New York, is set to run from June 8-19 next year, organizers announced Tuesday.

It’s the second consecutive year the Tribeca Festival will take place in June after historically being held in April and May.

“We loved kicking off summer 2021 and were so proud to lead the re-opening of New York by bringing film and entertainment to communities in all five boroughs,” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Reflecting on where we are in this particular moment, we believe a combination of an indoor/outdoor festival will be the most exciting way to unite international audiences and our local community in this wonderful city next June.”

The 2021 version of the festival held outdoor screenings throughout New York in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously titled the Tribeca Film Festival, the event dropped “Film” from its name earlier this year. The festival also features TV, podcasts and more.

The submission period for next year’s festival opens on Sept. 20. The 2022 event marks the 21st edition of the festival, which Rosenthal founded with Robert De Niro and Craig Hatkoff in 2002 to support Lower Manhattan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Movies#Lower Manhattan#Tribeca Festival#Tribeca Enterprises#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Related
ABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden signs bill awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Jan. 6 officers

President Biden on Thursday signed legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for protecting our Capitol. Maybe even more importantly, for protecting our Constitution. And, saving the lives...
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Posted by
The Hill

Schumer moves to shut down debate on $1T infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is teeing up a Saturday vote to wind down debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with senators hoping to pass the legislation as soon as this weekend. Schumer on Thursday night moved to arrange the vote for Saturday, where he’ll need 60...
Posted by
Reuters

'Really, really sad' Messi's exit sends shockwave through Barcelona

BARCELONA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - FC Barcelona fans were left reeling on Friday after the club announced that star striker Lionel Messi would be leaving the Camp Nou, where he has spent his entire professional career. Messi, now 34, had been expected to sign a new five-year deal, but negotiations...
Posted by
CNN

After a blown deadline and Democratic blowback, an urgent scramble for a new eviction ban

(CNN) — Even President Joe Biden did not sound particularly confident his administration's new freeze on evictions would hold up in court when he explained the move in the East Room this week. Instead, he said the new ban, even if challenged, would at least "give some additional time" for billions in unspent housing relief dollars to reach those in need.
Posted by
NBC News

As Iran's hard-line new president takes office, Biden faces tough choices

The inauguration of Iran’s hard-line new president Thursday and the country’s increasingly aggressive approach to the outside world could spell the end of President Joe Biden’s bid for diplomacy with Tehran, experts say. In the weeks leading up to Ebrahim Raisi’s swearing-in as president, the regime has adopted a combative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy