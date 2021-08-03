Milwaukee Bucks: Instant reactions to signing free agent Rodney Hood

Adding wing depth was a priority for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, and they have started to fill that vacancy with their latest addition. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rodney Hood will be signing a one-year deal with the Bucks after being released by the Toronto Raptors and upon clearing waivers. Toronto had the option to keep Hood around if they so desired, but they obviously opted to let him go as the August 3 deadline date finally arrived.