Here we are once again, The Overwatch Summer Games. This is usually one of the events I’m more or less ok with skipping. This year though I had a moment of simping for Ashe. But here it is, and it’s, well, disappointing. She looks like a Mom on the beach with her kids. Her usually awesome Western Repeater style rifle looks like a dollar store Super Soaker. I do always enjoy how they go out of their way to make these weapons look novelty but this wasn’t the gun for it. Her sidearm shotgun and TNT look great and fun.