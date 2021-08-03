Governor Cuomo Announces Plan to Build $3.9 Billion New Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport to Resume, Marking Major Step Forward in Airport's Transformation
Major New International Terminal Will Connect to JetBlue's Existing Terminal 5. Port Authority and Private Partners Succeed in Finding Way to Restructure New Post-COVID Deal. Extensive Private Investment in JFK Preserved Despite Severe Impact of Pandemic on Air Travel; City's Extension of Airport Lease Critical to Restructured Deal. Advances Governor's...www.governor.ny.gov
Comments / 0