Poland’s American Film Festival Opens Doors to Canadians
Calling all North American filmmakers interested in working in Poland!. This year’s 12th annual U.S. in Progress event at the American Film Festival in Wroclaw, Poland, is marked with a unique opportunity — for the first year ever, Canadians are invited to apply to the festival’s signature film industry event. U.S. (and now Canada) in Progress is designed to connect European buyers and Polish post-producers with American and Canadian independent filmmakers who are seeking funds to finish their film and get it exposure and distribution in Europe.www.moviemaker.com
