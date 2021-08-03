Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Poland’s American Film Festival Opens Doors to Canadians

By Margeaux Sippell
MovieMaker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all North American filmmakers interested in working in Poland!. This year’s 12th annual U.S. in Progress event at the American Film Festival in Wroclaw, Poland, is marked with a unique opportunity — for the first year ever, Canadians are invited to apply to the festival’s signature film industry event. U.S. (and now Canada) in Progress is designed to connect European buyers and Polish post-producers with American and Canadian independent filmmakers who are seeking funds to finish their film and get it exposure and distribution in Europe.

www.moviemaker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#American Film#Film Industry#North American#Canadians#European#The Polish Film Institute#Polish American#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesfilm-book.com

Fantasia International Film Festival 2021: FilmBook’s First Year Attending the Annual Genre Film Festival

FilmBook’s First Year Attending Fantasia International Film Festival 2021. This is FilmBook‘s first year covering and attending the Fantasia International Film Festival. I have seen articles and reviews from this prestigious film festival, now the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, on other websites for years. In 2021, I am proud to say that we are in attendance for the first time and we will be bringing you that coverage i.e. movie reviews from the festival.
Worldimdb.com

Jerusalem Film Festival Sets Opening Night Film, Unveils Israeli Line-ups

The Jerusalem Film Festival is gearing up for a late August start, with celebrated Cannes title “Where is Anne Frank?” set to open the 38th edition of the fest. Directed by Ari Folman, the animated film centres on Kitty, Anne Frank’s imaginary friend whom her diary was addressed to, who magically comes to life at the family home in Amsterdam and sets out on a quest to find her.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Grasshopper Buys U.S. Rights to Cannes Critics’ Week Winner ‘Feathers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Grasshopper Film has acquired U.S. rights to Omar El Zohairy’s “Feathers,” which won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, Variety can reveal. The Egyptian writer-director’s feature debut, which is being repped by the boutique Athens-based production company and sales agent Heretic, has also sold to China (Huanxi Media), Italy (Wanted) and Greece (Cinobo). As previously announced, the film will also be distributed in France by Dulac Distribution. Set in contemporary Egypt, “Feathers” follows the journey of a woman with three children whose idealist husband is turned into a chicken by a magician in a magic-trick gone awry. An...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Pig,’ ‘Annette,’ ‘Here Today’ Join In-Person and Online Edinburgh Film Festival Lineup

The U.K. premieres of Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig,” starring Nicolas Cage, and Billy Crystal’s “Here Today,” where he costars with Tiffany Haddish, will open and close the 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival. The festival will take place between Aug. 18-25 and will include 32 new features and 73 shorts, with 50% of the new features coming from a female director or co-director. Most of the screenings will take place in-person at the festival home, Filmhouse, with the opening gala and special preview at the Festival Theatre and other screenings at partner venues across Scotland. Digital screenings will be available on streaming platform...
Moviesawardswatch.com

TIFF 2021 unveils TIFF Docs, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths lineup

The 46th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 9–18, 2021. Toronto International Film Festival announced today films included in the TIFF Docs presented by A&E IndieFilms, Wavelengths and Midnight Madness programmes and exciting, recently confirmed additions to the Special Presentation and Contemporary World Cinema programmes. “We’re so proud to present...
MoviesEmpire

The Harder They Fall World Premiere To Open BFI London Film Festival 2021

If you caught the trailer for Netflix’s Western The Harder They Fall, you’ll know why it’s one of the most hotly-anticipated films due to land in the second half of 2021. From London-based director Jeymes Samuel, it looks to be a slick, stylish, playfully violent wild west tale, with an incredible cast boasting Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors, and a producer in none other than Shawn Carter – otherwise known as Jay Z. And before it hits screens later in the year, it’s receiving its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2021.
Movieswhatsupnewp.com

Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival returning Aug. 6 – 14

The Run&Shoot Filmworks Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), also known as”The Summer’s Finest Film Festival”, will return to Oaks Bluff for its 19th year August 6 – 14, 2021. The MVAAFF is a nine-day event that showcases the works of independent and established African-American filmmakers. See the full...
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

M.V. African American Film Festival previews Aretha Franklin film

This year’s 19th annual M.V. African American Film Festival had a spectacular start with a preview of “Respect,” the much-anticipated musical biography of the legendary singer, Aretha Franklin, on Friday, July 30. An insightful panel discussion featured South African-American director Leisl Tommy, actor Jennifer Hudson, and a moderator. Director Tommy was the first woman of color to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play. The film festival begins officially on August 6 with a host of not-to-be-missed films and continues through August 14.
MoviesGreenwichTime

New Locarno Film Festival Chief Giona A. Nazzaro Talks 'Audience-Friendly' Vision

New Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, who is the former head of the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, is starting to put his stamp on the Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema with a lineup comprising comedies and genre films alongside more straightforward auteur cinema, driven by a desire to make the selection “more audience friendly,” as he puts it. Nazzaro spoke to Variety about some of the choices that reflect this new course. Excerpts.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Short Film Palme d’Or Winner Tang Yi Signs With M88 (Exclusive)

M88 has signed Hong Kong director Tang Yi, the winner of the 2021 Cannes short film Palme d’Or for All The Crows in the World. The Hong Kong native and New York University student based her winning 14-minute dark comedy shot and set in mainland China on her own experiences as a teenager. The film, written and directed by Yi, follows an 18-year-old student — Chen Xuanyu in the role of Shengnan — who is invited to a mysterious party by her cousin, only to be launched into a night of adventures among adults.

Comments / 0

Community Policy