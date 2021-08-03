Poland’s American Film Festival Opens Doors to Canadians

The U.K. premieres of Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig,” starring Nicolas Cage, and Billy Crystal’s “Here Today,” where he costars with Tiffany Haddish, will open and close the 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival. The festival will take place between Aug. 18-25 and will include 32 new features and 73 shorts, with 50% of the new features coming from a female director or co-director. Most of the screenings will take place in-person at the festival home, Filmhouse, with the opening gala and special preview at the Festival Theatre and other screenings at partner venues across Scotland. Digital screenings will be available on streaming platform...