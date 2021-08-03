What the New Global Minimum Tax Means for Your Small Business – LJ Suzuki of CFOShare
At the beginning of July, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that a group of 130 nations agreed to a global minimum tax on corporations as part of a wider agreement to overhaul international tax rules. On today’s show, we’re pleased to welcome back small business expert, serial entrepreneur, and founder CFOShare, LJ Suzuki, to discuss the global minimum tax and how it affects small businesses.www.myasbn.com
Comments / 0