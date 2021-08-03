Cancel
Politics

Gov. Justice extends last “Do it for Babydog” registration deadline

By Brandon Eanes
WVNT-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice has extended the registration deadline for the last prize drawing of his “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes. Registration for all prizes was previously scheduled to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m. The deadline will now come on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. The extension is being made due a glitch in the system. According to the Governor’s office, the glitch has since been resolved.

