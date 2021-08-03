How 15 Business Deals Were Closed in 7 Countries, Despite the Pandemic

As tensions between Beijing and the outside world ratchet ever higher, multinational companies that have invested huge sums over the last two decades in what they believed was the market of the future, face a crucial choice: Do they begin to draw down their investments and limit their exposure to China in anticipation of a worsening of relations? Or do they stay the course, hoping relations stabilize? In a candid interview with Newsweek, the CEO of a major Japanese multinational, Takeshi Niinami of Suntory, the beer and spirits maker, acknowledged the increasing risks of doing business of China—going so far as to use the word "confiscation" to describe the worst-case scenario of what could happen to a company's assets on the mainland.