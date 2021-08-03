DHHS seeks public comment on expansion of short-term options for those in need of mental health care
CONCORD, NH – As part of New Hampshire’s comprehensive effort to ensure timely and appropriate medical care for people experiencing a mental health crisis, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces its intent to request from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) an amendment to the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Access Section 1115(a) Research and Demonstration Waiver.manchesterinklink.com
