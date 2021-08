Nintendo has confirmed this afternoon that the next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial for Japanese consumers will be Microsoft and Mojang’s entertaining Minecraft Dungeons which is available now on the Switch. Japanese Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to download and play the game from 9th August until the 15th August. If you decide you are enjoying Minecraft Dungeons enough to purchase the full game then you will be pleased to hear that your save data will continue over. Game Trials generally allow you to purchase the game for a discount during the trial period.