If you’re like the rest of us in Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve had July 23 circled on your calendar for quite some time. It’s the very first day that players are set to report to training camp, which for the K.C. Chiefs means that we’re going to see some of our favorite players arriving at St. Joseph, Missouri. We’re also likely to hear from some of the team’s players and coaches as they settle in for the beginning of the preseason.