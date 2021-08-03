Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Inland Broward County by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE BROWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM EDT * At 1214 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Loxahatchee NWR to near Coral Springs to near Intersection Krome And U.S. 27. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac, Wellington, Margate, Lake Worth, Lighthouse Point and Palm Beach.

