Charges possible after Independence toddler dies from accidental shooting

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is considering possible charges in connection with Sunday evening’s accidental shooting in Independence that killed a child. A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office has confirmed that the victim in this case is a 2-year-old child who apparently handled an unsecured and loaded gun. The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said, at a home on the 200 block of East Walnut Street, near Noland Road.