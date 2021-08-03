Cancel
Independence, MO

Charges possible after Independence toddler dies from accidental shooting

Blue Springs Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is considering possible charges in connection with Sunday evening’s accidental shooting in Independence that killed a child. A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office has confirmed that the victim in this case is a 2-year-old child who apparently handled an unsecured and loaded gun. The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said, at a home on the 200 block of East Walnut Street, near Noland Road.

