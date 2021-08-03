Cancel
Spring Valley, AZ

YCSO looking for suspect in serious criminal damage case

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYavapai Silent Witness is offering a $300-cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) that vandalized two heavy equipment vehicles in a field off Duffers Road in Spring Valley Monday morning. Director Chris Wilson says the suspect(s) used large rocks to break multiple windows on equipment that belongs to the county Public Works Department. The machinery sustained upwards of $7,000 in damages. To earn your reward you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or leave your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com.

