Washington County, OK

Bulldogger Back to School Plan Approved by DPS

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dewey Public Schools Board of Education has approved a Bulldogger Back to School Plan for the upcoming school year. During the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Vince Vincent said it was required of the District to have a back to school plan if they wanted to receive the next round of federal dollars offered to them as part of their response to the global coronavirus pandemic. He said they needed to have a plan in place for what the year would look like after a crazy 2020 anyway.

