COVID-19 update: More than 1,400 new cases reported statewide
The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1,442 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,228,961 on Tuesday, August 3.
There were 11 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,868 according to the department.
