Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 update: More than 1,400 new cases reported statewide

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSSrV_0bGUxJcI00

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1,442 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,228,961 on Tuesday, August 3.

There were 11 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,868 according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0klH_0bGUxJcI00

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard .

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Comments / 0

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States are "On Fire" With COVID

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC mask recommendations blanket 83% of US counties

Over 80% of U.S. counties are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a White House briefing. The vast majority of counties thereby meet the threshold for federal health guidance advising fully vaccinated populations to wear masks in public indoor places.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

COVID-19 transmission levels in Maryland by county

Federal data shows COVID-19 transmission levels at the county level in Maryland. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing face masks because of COVID-19 transmission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy