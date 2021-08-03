Competition Rosters announced for 2021 Leagues Cup
The 30-player competition rosters for Leagues Cup were announced today, one week ahead of the 2021 edition kicking off August 10 in Seattle and Kansas City. The tournament, to be played in its entirety in the U.S., is scheduled to begin August 10 with quarterfinal matches. The semifinals are slated for September 14-15, before the competition concludes in Las Vegas with the final set to be played September 22 at Allegiant Stadium.www.orlandocitysc.com
