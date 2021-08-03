Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 145 PM EDT * At 108 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palm Beach Gardens, moving east at 15 mph. * Small hail, funnel clouds, and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Juno Beach, Greenacres, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Port Of Palm Beach, Golden Lakes, North County Airport, Gun Club Estates and Schall Circle.