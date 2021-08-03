Video: Millie is looking for her forever home!

View more in
Pets
FOX 17 News West Michigan
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Pets|Blue Springs Examiner
Animals Best Friends: Loving boys need a new forever home
Animals Best Friends has accepted two courtesy listings that are awesome dogs that need good homes. Rip is a handsome lab mix who is two years old. This boy is housebroken and very attentive to his person. Rip listens well to commands and adores attention. He walks well on a leash and loves going for walks. He loves to play fetch, go on car rides and cuddle on the couch. He does well with most dogs and kids but not cats. Rip is a big boy at 74 pounds, and he is all love.
Onslow County, NC|wcti12.com
Happy, energetic former stray looking for forever home
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A happy stray with a mysterious past is looking for a forever home. Juliet Campbell with Onslow County Animal Services said Jolie is a 3-year-old pit mix. “She came in as a stray, so we’re not sure her past or anything,” she said, “I think Jolie...
Boise, ID|Posted by104.3 WOW Country
5 Adoptable Senior Pets in Boise Looking For Their Forever Homes
The sad truth is that most senior pets in shelters often get overlooked because of their age. According to the ASPCA, senior dogs, for example, have a 25% adoption rate, compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies. However, these animals are just as loyal and loving as younger pets and worthy of finding a good home to live out their golden days.
Pets|wpsdlocal6.com
Forever Home Friday: Chelsea
This week's pet of the week is a playful cat named Chelsea. Chelsea is a 7 month old cat from Creatures Great and Small. She is mostly white, with a little tan around her ears, tail and back. Chelsea is an active indoor cat who you can adopt today for...
Montgomery County, NY|Posted by107.7 WGNA
Capital Region Pup With Cancer Is Looking For His Forever Home
The Montgomery County SPCA sends hundreds of pets to their forever homes every year. They match up the perfect cat or dog to the family that is looking for a pet. Then there are those special cases. Those pets might be a little harder to get adopted. Like senior pets, pets with medical conditions, and pets with behavioral issues. My family has adopted several "special needs" dogs from the SPCA and have found them to be some of the best, most loving pets we've ever had. Sure, they might need a little extra training or some medication, but once they realize they are finally in their forever home and loved, they usually become great additions to a family.
Pets|Posted byCheezburger
Thread: Senior, Blind, Deaf And Sick Dog Finds A Forever Home
A lot of us in this community have pets - cats, dogs, parrots, and all the animal in between. We love animals. And we have animals because we love them and want to give them the best lives they can possibly have. But how far would we really go to take care of an animal? It's not easy, even if they're young and healthy. But adopting a senior pet, a blind pet, a deaf pet, or a sick pet is whole other kind of challenge.
Brunswick, ME|WPFO
Bonded cats looking for forever homes at Midcoast Humane
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There are so many special animals that these animal shelters care for and today we got a chance to meet a few today who are looking for a forever home. This is Pumpkin and Toothless. They are a bonded pair and so incredibly sweet. They are one...
Woodinville, WA|newsofmillcreek.com
Forever Home Dog of the Week - Coco
With input from our friends at Homeward Pet we are featuring a dog that needs a loving home. They are currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Our dog of the week Coco is more than ready to find his forever family! This two-year-old is full of playful spunk. His favorite...
South Bend, IN|22 WSBT
This cute kitty needs a forever home!
Can you give Tommy a loving home? Right now he lives at the South Bend Animal Resource Center. Watch the video above for information.
mychamplainvalley.com
Forever Home: Meet Deacon!
In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Franklin County Humane Society to meet an independent senior cat named Deacon. He is about ten-years-old. He came to the humane society when his owner no longer wanted him. “He can be a little moody sometimes,” Rory Merrick, Shelter Manager said....
Pets|tysonsreporter.com
Pet of the Week: Tootsie, a sweet bunny who’s ready to find her forever home
This week’s Pet of the Week isn’t your average cat or dog — it’s Tootsie! Tootsie is a sweet bunny who, though at times is shy, loves being hugged and exploring. Here’s what Tootsie’s friends at Friends of Rabbits have to say about her:. Tootsie is a very sweet bunny...
Cincinnati, OH|WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA Cincinnati has lots of animals that need forever homes!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati has plenty of animals that would be perfect for your home!. Betty is a beautiful two-year-old lab-collie mix and Perdita is a one-year-old cattle dog mix. Both puppies are very active, but very loving. Gin, Tonic, and Martini are three adorable kittens. Gin is...
Fort Wayne, IN|WANE-TV
Humane Fort Wayne looking for perfect forever home for special needs dog
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One extra special dog at Humane Fort Wayne is looking for her forever home. Macy is a paralyzed Pit Bull Mix who was brought to Fort Wayne a year ago from an overcrowded and under resourced shelter in Mississippi, with her custom wheelchair in tow. Since then, Humane Fort Wayne said she’s been cared for by an incredible foster family who’s worked hand-in-hand with Humane Fort Wayne’s staff and veterinary team to increase her mobility through water therapy, exercise, establishing a daily routine and lots of love.
Family Relationships|Grazia
Looking For Your Forever Home? Let This Family's Story Inspire You
They say that ‘when you know, you know’ and when Jessica Abiagom-Page walked into her Victorian townhouse in Leeds, she knew that it was her forever home. “As soon as I stepped inside, the house felt warm and inviting, like home.”. We all have fantasies about the home we’d like...
Jamesville, NY|localsyr.com
Happy Boxer Terrier mix wants to meet her forever family: Petsavers
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Toni from Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. Toni is around 1 to 2-years-old and...
Ohio State|myfox28columbus.com
Dogs waiting for nearly 1 year at Ohio shelter find forever home
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — After nearly a year at the Licking County Humane Society, two bonded pups have found their forever home. 5-year-old Donna and 4-year-old Karan arrived at the Humane Society in summer 2020. The pair spent 347 days waiting for their perfect home. The Humane Society describes...
Pets|iheartcats.com
Cat Shelter Shares Best Bio For Dave, A Great Friend Looking For His Forever Home
Dave is one heck of a guy. He’s the friend we all need…loyal, loving, and covered in stripes. That’s right, stripes! And, he has a set of whiskers you wouldn’t believe. Ok, you’ve probably already puzzled out that Dave is a cat. But that doesn’t make him any less of a friend . If anything, the fact Dave is a cat means he’ll be the best friend you’ll ever know.
Fall River, MA|Posted by1420 WBSM
Fall River Cattle Dog Looks to Rope in a Forever Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another animal to save from the shelter. Fun 107 has lovingly dubbed Wednesday as Wet Nose Wednesday where we shine a light on a deserving animal that is searching for their forever home. With the help of local shelters, we aim to get as many pets as adopted...
Reston, VA|restonnow.com
Pet of the Week: Odie, a gentle purr machine who’s looking for her forever family
Reston’s latest Pet of the Week is Odie, who may be shy at first but will quickly warm up and become a purr machine. Here’s what her friends at Fancy Cats Rescue Team had to say about her:. Odie might be a little shy to start but with some head...
Animals|wfxb.com
Ex-Racing Greyhound With Goofy Grin is Looking for a Forever Home
An ex-racing greyhound with the goofiest grin is looking for a forever home! 3-year-old Ross has officially retired and has never had a family. And the employees at the shelter strongly believe his most prominent feature, his teeth, will be what gets him adopted!
Comments / 0