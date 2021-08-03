Video: Millie is looking for her forever home!

The Montgomery County SPCA sends hundreds of pets to their forever homes every year. They match up the perfect cat or dog to the family that is looking for a pet. Then there are those special cases. Those pets might be a little harder to get adopted. Like senior pets, pets with medical conditions, and pets with behavioral issues. My family has adopted several "special needs" dogs from the SPCA and have found them to be some of the best, most loving pets we've ever had. Sure, they might need a little extra training or some medication, but once they realize they are finally in their forever home and loved, they usually become great additions to a family.