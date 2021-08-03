Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak Red Flag Warning For Gusty Wind and Very Low Humidity Over Northern Districts This Afternoon Into Early Thursday Evening .Gusty wind, very low humidity, and extremely dry fuels combine to bring critical fire weather conditions over the Northern Sacramento Valley and Western Shasta mountains this afternoon into tonight, and in the northeast foothills and mountains of eastern Shasta and Western Plumas counties through early Thursday evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 266 AND 268 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 266 and 268. * WIND...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 35 mph. Strongest wind expected afternoons into evenings. Wind shifts to the west northwest late day Thursday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity in the single digits to mid teens. Overnight humidity recoveries 20 to 45 percent * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento