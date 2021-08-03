Cancel
Shasta County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft Red Flag Warning For Gusty Wind and Very Low Humidity Over Northern Districts This Afternoon Into Early Thursday Evening .Gusty wind, very low humidity, and extremely dry fuels combine to bring critical fire weather conditions over the Northern Sacramento Valley and Western Shasta mountains this afternoon into tonight, and in the northeast foothills and mountains of eastern Shasta and Western Plumas counties through early Thursday evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 214, AND 215 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 213, 214, and 215. * WIND...South 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected late afternoon and early evening. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity in the single digits to mid teens. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

